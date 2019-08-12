Lidy Southern Hurt
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lidy Southern Hurt, 62, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at MUSC. Born March 19, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Ernie F. and Sarah (Jackson) Southern.
Lidy was a Traveling Registered Nurse, and travelled all over the country working, including California, Texas, and Colorado. This profession allowed her to enjoy the outdoor activities, such as hiking, that she loved. She was a very committed Christian, and supported many missions worldwide. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and cherished time with her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Rebekah (Robert) Callen of Big Bear, CA and Jessica (Abel) Arroyo of Cedar Park, TX; brothers, Buzz (Judy) Southern and John (Cindy) Southern; and grandchildren, Oliva Alvey and Vida and Jericho Arroyo. She was preceded in death by her brother, Reid Southern.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
The family requests memorials to www.worldvision.org.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 12, 2019