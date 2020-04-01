Linda "Lala" Balint
Myrtle Beach, SC
Linda "Lala" (Crux) Files Balint, 72, formerly of Mifflin, PA, passed away peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020 with her husband Michael by her side. Born August 3, 1947 in McKeesport, PA, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Marjorie (Watts) Crux.
She graduated from Duquesne High School and the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy. Before moving to Myrtle Beach in 1983, Linda was the owner and operator of Linda Files Beauty Salon in Duquesne, PA for many years. She loved to dance, sing, and was always a happy person who was very generous. She loved playing the slots in the casinos and won various vacations and prizes. Her favorites were the cruises to Alaska and Mexico she and Mike enjoyed.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Michael Balint; daughter, Carey Ann Files of Kennesaw, GA; brother, Richard (Ruth) Crux of West Mifflin; sisters, Marjorie "Peggy" Crux and Jeanne Scholl of Myrtle Beach; & many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Crux.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 1 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home, both with Social Distancing Guidelines being observed.
Memorials may be made to the , .
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 1, 2020