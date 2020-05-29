Linda "Joyce" Guy Skipper
Spartanburg, SC.
Linda "Joyce" Guy Skipper, 78 of Murrells Inlet, passed away in Spartanburg SC surrounded by family. She passed peacefully on May 21, 2020 with a deep gratitude for the rich full life she enjoyed and the opportunities to love so many wonderful people, to experience beautiful places, and to have so many interesting adventures along the way. Joyce was born on June 24, 1941, in Cheraw, South Carolina but was raised in Marion SC, which she called home.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter Lee and Susie Rachael Guy, her husband of 17 years Milton "Mickey" Skipper, her two grandchildren Drayton Mims (Meghan) and Katie Mims, and sister-in-law, Valerie Guy.
Joyce is survived by her most faithful, and loyal companion Skippie who never left her side, her sons Will Mims (Ann) and Dru Mims (Holly) her stepdaughter Laurie Ann Hart (Jimmy) her brothers Danny Guy (Sue) and Lee Guy (Valerie) and her cousin Sue Ella Bourne (Burnie). She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Will, Sawyer, Ben, John Dru, Claire, Ellie, and Jay, as well as her five adorable great grandsons.
Joyce attended Marion High School and Limestone College in Gaffney SC. She was a member of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Joyce was an avid reader and amateur horticulturalist. She had a revolving door of friends, family, and neighbors who kept her busy when she was feeling well and comforted and cared for her during her illness. Joyce treasured her Lunch Bunch Groups, her Bridge Group, the Women of Wachesaw, the Ladies of Lakeshore, their husbands, and all of her wonderful friends. These fantastic friends and neighbors were always there for her: they walked Skippie, mowed her yard, cooked for her, helped with repairs, did her taxes and prayed with her. Joyce always marveled over how lucky she was to be surrounded by such wonderful people. We are so grateful for all of them.
We would like to thank the loving and caring staff of Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum, SC., as well as Sue Ella, Barbara Ann, Mike, Laurie Ann, Melba, Kathy and Carol who have been such a great support system not only to Joyce, but to our family as well.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, 4182 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Due to the corona virus and the limited number of guests allowed a private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion S.C.
An online register is available at RichardsonFh.net
Published in The Sun News on May 29, 2020.