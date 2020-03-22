Linda Joyce Loflin Baker
October 20, 1948 - March 18, 2020
North Myrtle
Beach, SC.
Linda Joyce Loflin Baker, 71, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Born in Cheraw, SC, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Loflin. Linda worked in real estate sales.
Surviving is her husband, Keith Baker of the home, daughter, Anna Baker (Craig) Watson of Cheraw, SC, brothers, Herbert (Sarah) Loflin and Julius Loflin of Cheraw, SC, grandchildren, McKenzie (Matthew) Cunningham, William Ingold, Savannah (Josh) Coffey, and Kyle Watson, great-grandchild, Emilia Ray Cunningham.
She was preceded in death by parents listed above, brothers, Richard Loflin, Jerry Loflin and Donnie Loflin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020