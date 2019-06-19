Linda Julian Bowers
Pawleys Island
Linda Julian Bowers age 75, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Born in Charlotte, NC, she was a daughter of the late Timothy James and Mary Elizabeth Julian. Linda was married to Lewis Bowers for 55 years. She loved golf and was very active in her neighborhood and also an active member of Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church. She took great joy in spending time with her grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Hobbs.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters, Tracie Tate (Robert) of Summerville, SC and Heather Bower (Troup) of Murrells Inlet; grandchildren, Mac and Sydney and a sister, Ann Sigmon.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, June 21, 2019 at Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Shriners Hospital, 950 West Farris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Sun News on June 19, 2019