Linda K. Sessions
December 26, 1940 - July 3, 2020
North Myrtle Beach
Linda Kinsey Sessions, 79, of North Myrtle Beach, SC passed away July 3, 2020 exactly where she wanted to be – her home.
She is survived by son Ray (Karen) and grandson Hunter of North Myrtle Beach, son Joe (Lisa) and granddaughters Kinsey and Mary Nowland of Franklin, TN, brother Joe Kinsey of Houston, TX, sister-in-law Frances Kinsey of Eastover, SC and many loving nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Raymond (Tank) Sessions, and brother, Bill Kinsey.
She was born in Columbia, South Carolina and was a graduate of Eau Claire High School. Linda moved to North Myrtle Beach in 1973 where she was an active member of the community and supporter of North Myrtle Beach Athletics.
She worked at North Myrtle Beach High School for 25 years in the guidance and front offices, where she "loved on" hundreds of kids as if they were her own. A loving friend to so many, she had a gift of always making you feel better after you spoke or spent time with her. Her positive attitude will never be forgotten.
The family also wants to thank the many caregivers who helped her and accompanied her the last couple of years.
In light of current restrictions, the family will hold a private ceremony Wednesday, July 8.
Linda loved flowers, but in lieu of, donations may be made to NMBHS Booster Club or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com
.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.