Linda Strickland Kirton
August 2, 1949 - April 28, 2019
Conway
Linda Strickland Kirton, 69, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 2, 1949 in Horry County, a daughter of the late Hoyt B. and Pauline Long Strickland.
Linda was a loving mom, companion, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, especially when they went shopping together.
Ms. Kirton is survived by her children, Joseph (Andy) Kirton (Shonda) of Aynor and Stephen Kirton (Joni) of Conway; companion and lifelong friend, Bruce "Cooper" Cooper; siblings, Benjamin Strickland (Mae) of Lexington, Jerry Strickland (Frances) of Delco, NC, Alice Hanna (Jimmy) of Florence, Jackie Johnson (Dale) of Galivants Ferry and Peggy Jordan of Conway; four grandchildren, Shelbi Kirton, Cassidy Kirton, Isla Grace Kirton and Joe Kirton.
The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Services from 6pm until 8pm, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held 11am Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Juniper Bay Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Webb officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MUSC Children's Hospital, 165 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 30, 2019