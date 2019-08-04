Linda Lockhart Parsons
1946-2019
Myrtle Beach, SC
Linda Lockhart Parsons, age 72, of Myrtle Beach, SC went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Linda retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina and was a former employee of the Defense Investigative Services in Roanoke, VA. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends, traveling, and walks on the beach.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward & Alice Lockhart, of Princeton, WV.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Millard Parsons, of Myrtle Beach; son, Millard Edward Parsons and wife, Cheryl of Toronto, Canada; sisters, Brenda Harris and husband John, of Boones Mill, VA; Donna Bolton and husband Steve, of Gastonia, NC; brother-in-law, Curtis Parsons and wife Brenda, of Myrtle Beach. She is also survived by her special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Memorial services will be private.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 4, 2019