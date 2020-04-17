Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528 (843)-248-4211 Send Flowers Notice



August 20, 1941 - April 15, 2020

Myrtle Beach, SC

Linda Martin Singleton, age 78, wife of the late William Jack Singleton, Sr. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Mrs. Singleton was born in Loris, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Jessie E. and Flora Sue Jackson Martin. She was a longtime member of Socastee United Methodist Church where she was a member of The Hope Circle and had served in many different capacities of the church. Prior to retirement she was employed by Singleton Construction. She was predeceased by a brother, Milton Martin and his wife, Pat, and a sister, Sandra Garrell.

Surviving are: one son, William "Bill" Jack Singleton, Jr (Misty) of Myrtle Beach; three daughters, Debbie Jones (Jeff) of West Columbia, SC, Jackie Singleton and Amanda Musgrave of Myrtle Beach; seven grandchildren, Michael Hanselman (Irene), Mark Hanselman, Scotty Singleton, (Cheyenne), Jessica Jones, Logan Singleton, Lindsay Musgrave and Hayley Musgrave; one great grandchild, Jack Hanselman; one brother, Roger Martin (Betty) of Myrtle Beach; and one sister, Judy Ballard of Conway.

The family regrets that due to the pandemic and the related CDC regulations, the funeral service must be limited in attendance. Please contact the family for information and continue to keep them in your prayers.

Memorials may be sent to the 1875 Sanctuary Fund, C/O Socastee United Methodist Church, 5575 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.



Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.





