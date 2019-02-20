Lisa Jolly Dodson
January 19, 1964 - February 18, 2019
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Sarah Lisa Jolly Dodson, 55, of North Myrtle Beach, SC passed to her eternal home on February 18, 2019 from complications following surgery and an extended illness.
She was the wife of Jeffrey Dodson of North Myrtle Beach and the daughter of Mary Mason and Henry Jolly of Gaffney, SC. She is also survived by a stepson Kyle Dodson, a sister, Chris Jolly (Mark), a brother, Dr. Hank Jolly (Michelle), a niece, Elizabeth Hartzog, three nephews, Matt Hartzog, Mason Jolly and Jack Jolly and many close lifelong friends.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 20, 2019