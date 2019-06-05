Master Sargent, Lloyd James, US Air Force (Ret)
April 11, 1934 - June 2, 2019
Conway
Master Sergeant, Lloyd James, US Air Force (Ret), age 85, passed away Tuesday, June 3, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.
Surviving are his loving wife of 66 years Carol Dutton James; son Steven Randall James (Kitten) of Conway; Daughter Robyn Caroline James – Ruff (Mark) of Conway; honorary daughter Sallie Sasser- Glover; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers Leamon Dewey "Dew" James (Barbara), Charles Edward James (Hester), Herman Paul James (Shelba), Robert Wayne James (Linda), Bobby Reynolds James (Judy) and his beloved daughter-in-law Dianne James; many special nieces and nephews; special friend Carol Fusco and his beloved companions that seen lost without him his dogs Bo and Kandi.
A Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019 Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel officiated by Celebrant Heather Black,
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
To see the full obituary and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on June 5, 2019