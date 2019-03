Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lo Ramsey. View Sign

Lo Ramsey

11/23/1920-02/25/2019

Gastonia, NC

Lo Ramsey of Gastonia, NC passed away of natural causes Monday, February 25th. She was born November 23, 1920 in Long Branch, NJ. She enjoyed a successful career singing in jazz bands along the East Coast. Mrs. Ramsey sang with the Dan Ramsey Orchestra, and the Loonis McGlohan quartet. She retired to Myrtle Beach. Her days were often spent sunbathing and riding the waves with her children and grandchildren, as well as writing a senior's humor column for the Sun News. When not performing at Jazz Underground, she and her sister Bettie were known as the beloved "Golden Girls" cashiers of the White Point Seafood restaurant.

Mrs. Ramsey claimed the secret to a long and happy life: "a sense of humor, a glass of wine, and a canister of oxygen." Always the life of the party and quick-witted to the very end, her infectious laugh and beautiful spirit lit up any room she entered. She will be dearly missed.



She is predeceased by her parents, husband of over 35 years, Daniel R. Ramsey and sister Bettie Larsen. She is survived by her children, Dianne Ramsey, and Daniel H. Ramsey (Susan), her grandchildren, Jay Mauney, Anne Mallonee (Walt), Molly Batchelor Britt, Todd Ramsey (Lindsey), Melissa Ramsey O'Rourke (Lance), and great-grandchildren, Lia, Jenna, Megan, Quinn, Anna, Ella Kate, Liam, Connor, Peyton, Drake and Landon.



Memorial service will be private. Memorials may be made to The Robin Johnson Hospice House C/O Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.



700 South New Hope Road

Gastonia , NC 28054

