Notice Guest Book View Sign



May 20, 1932 - March 27, 2019

Surfside Beach, SC

Lois Brigman Moore passed away Wednesday, March 27 at her home in Surfside Beach, SC. Mimmie was known for her love of family, friends, church, her country, bridge, Eastern Star, romance novels, Legos, and all things Disney. Her first love though was the Lord Jesus Christ, whom she gave her life to and shared with everyone she met along with a big hug.

She was the daughter of Rufus Ford and Ethel Jane Sessoms Brigman who preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Norman L Moore, sisters, Juanita Catherine Brigman, Melba Brigman Campbell, and brother, Ronald Faye Brigman.

She is survived by daughters Dr. Catherine M. Causey of Louisville, KY and Louanne Moore Tippins (Husband, Dr. James G. Tippins III) of Murrells Inlet, SC. Also surviving are grandchildren John P. Causey IV of Zambia, Africa, Christina C. Causey (Husband, Christopher P. Knockwafel) of Louisville, KY, and James Moore Tippins of Murrells Inlet, SC; and great-grandchildren Lincoln and Waylon Knockwafel of Louisville, KY and many special friends she became an "adopted" mother and grandmother to - who called her "Mimmie."

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Forestbrook Baptist Church on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 – 3:00 before the service on Sunday. Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forestbrook Baptist Church, 2051 Forestbrook Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or Gideons International Bible, P. O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090.

An online guestbook is available at





Lois Brigman MooreMay 20, 1932 - March 27, 2019Surfside Beach, SCLois Brigman Moore passed away Wednesday, March 27 at her home in Surfside Beach, SC. Mimmie was known for her love of family, friends, church, her country, bridge, Eastern Star, romance novels, Legos, and all things Disney. Her first love though was the Lord Jesus Christ, whom she gave her life to and shared with everyone she met along with a big hug.She was the daughter of Rufus Ford and Ethel Jane Sessoms Brigman who preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Norman L Moore, sisters, Juanita Catherine Brigman, Melba Brigman Campbell, and brother, Ronald Faye Brigman.She is survived by daughters Dr. Catherine M. Causey of Louisville, KY and Louanne Moore Tippins (Husband, Dr. James G. Tippins III) of Murrells Inlet, SC. Also surviving are grandchildren John P. Causey IV of Zambia, Africa, Christina C. Causey (Husband, Christopher P. Knockwafel) of Louisville, KY, and James Moore Tippins of Murrells Inlet, SC; and great-grandchildren Lincoln and Waylon Knockwafel of Louisville, KY and many special friends she became an "adopted" mother and grandmother to - who called her "Mimmie."A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Forestbrook Baptist Church on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 – 3:00 before the service on Sunday. Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forestbrook Baptist Church, 2051 Forestbrook Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or Gideons International Bible, P. O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090.An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net Funeral Home McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory

910 67th Ave North

Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506

843-449-3396 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close