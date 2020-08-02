Lois Beatrice (Gilkey) Constable
October 4, 1926 - July 31, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Lois Beatrice (Gilkey) Constable, 93, Murrells Inlet, SC, died July 31, 2020, at home. Born October 4, 1926, in Johnstown, PA, daughter of Rev. Joseph Gilkey and Florence Louise (Jenkins) Gilkey. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Glenn Constable; brother Herbert, and grandchildren Colleen (Havener) Keith and Rocky Lindley.
Survived by children, Bonnie (Marlin) Havener, New Bern, NC; Allan (Nancy), Murrells Inlet, SC, with whom she resided; Darlene (Bob) Novak, Myrtle Beach, SC; Claudia (Randy) Lindley, Lake Jackson, TX; and Joel (fiancée Linda Klochak), Johnstown, PA; 16 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and special step grandchild, Michael Klochak.
Retired secretary of Replogle Moving & Storage in Johnstown, PA. Member and former choir director of Albright United Methodist Church in Tanneryville, PA.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.