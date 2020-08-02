1/
Lois Constable
1926 - 2020
Lois Beatrice (Gilkey) Constable
October 4, 1926 - July 31, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Lois Beatrice (Gilkey) Constable, 93, Murrells Inlet, SC, died July 31, 2020, at home. Born October 4, 1926, in Johnstown, PA, daughter of Rev. Joseph Gilkey and Florence Louise (Jenkins) Gilkey. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Glenn Constable; brother Herbert, and grandchildren Colleen (Havener) Keith and Rocky Lindley.
Survived by children, Bonnie (Marlin) Havener, New Bern, NC; Allan (Nancy), Murrells Inlet, SC, with whom she resided; Darlene (Bob) Novak, Myrtle Beach, SC; Claudia (Randy) Lindley, Lake Jackson, TX; and Joel (fiancée Linda Klochak), Johnstown, PA; 16 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and special step grandchild, Michael Klochak.
Retired secretary of Replogle Moving & Storage in Johnstown, PA. Member and former choir director of Albright United Methodist Church in Tanneryville, PA.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The Sun News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
