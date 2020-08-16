Lois S. DePencier
August 13, 1936 - August 11, 2020
North Myrtle Beach
Lois S. DePencier, age 83, of Edge Drive, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Lois was born August 13, 1936 in Highland Park, MI, a daughter of the late Harry Carl and Ruth Mary Lucas Schumacher. She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Gazvoda.
Surviving are a daughter, Dawn L. DePencier of Myrtle Beach, one son, Ross DePencier of Greenbrae, CA, one brother, John Schumacher of MI and four nieces and nephews.
No local services are planned.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 or online at https://humanesocietynmb.org/give/
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.