1/1
Lois DePencier
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois S. DePencier
August 13, 1936 - August 11, 2020
North Myrtle Beach
Lois S. DePencier, age 83, of Edge Drive, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Lois was born August 13, 1936 in Highland Park, MI, a daughter of the late Harry Carl and Ruth Mary Lucas Schumacher. She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Gazvoda.
Surviving are a daughter, Dawn L. DePencier of Myrtle Beach, one son, Ross DePencier of Greenbrae, CA, one brother, John Schumacher of MI and four nieces and nephews.
No local services are planned.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 or online at https://humanesocietynmb.org/give/
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved