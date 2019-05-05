Loretta L. Jones
January 03, 1956 - May 01, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Loretta L. Jones, 63, of Murrells Inlet, SC formerly of Milan, NH, passed away on Wednesday, May 01, 2019 at her residence. She was born January 03, 1956 in Oceanside, NY.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Loretta's name to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Funeral services will be privately held.
For further family information and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on May 5, 2019