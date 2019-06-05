Loretta M. Nelson
April 18, 1925-May 31, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC
Loretta M. Nelson, 94, passed away, Friday May 31, 2019 in Conway, SC.She was born April 18, 1925 in Greensburg, PA, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Emily Smeal Murray. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl A. Nelson, a daughter, Kimberly Ann Carney and all her siblings. Mrs. Nelson was a beautiful, sweet loving lady who was generous and loved to read. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and her greatest joy was her family. Survivors include a son, Carl A. Nelson (Kit) of Myrtle Beach, SC; seven grandchildren, Hansel Nelson of Myrtle Beach, SC, Adi Nelson (Sarah) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Tim Carney (Mandy) of Charlotte, NC, Bryan Carney (Crystal) of Concord, NC, Jenny Calhoun (Darryl) of Charlotte, NC, Randy Watkins (Claire) of Goldsboro, NC and Brad Watkins (Amanda) of Japan; a son-in-law, Patrick Carney (Suzanne) of Charlotte, NC and eleven great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be 1:00 pm Sunday June 9, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Milz officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home following the service. Inurnment will be held at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to 1105-48th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on June 5, 2019