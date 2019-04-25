Lorraine Morales
October 31, 1943 - April 16, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Lorraine Morales, of Mechanicville New York passed away April 16th with her family by her side. She was born to the late Harold and Florence Post in New London Connecticut.
She and Wilfredo were happily married for 59 years. She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren. When she was able, she also loved playing bingo with her friends.
Lorraine battled with cancer for the last few years of her life. She and her husband Wilfredo came to Myrtle Beach to be near their children Marco and Maria. She is survived by her husband, two children, and four grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be missed greatly.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:00 - 6:30 PM at Myrtle Beach Funeral Home, 4505 Highway 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 followed by a memorial service at 6:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested for donations in her honor to the .
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 25, 2019