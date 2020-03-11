Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Rifenburgh Briggs. View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 View Map Send Flowers Notice



Murrells Inlet, SC

Lorraine Rifenburgh Briggs of Murrells Inlet, SC, age 88, was called to her eternal home in Heaven on March 7, 2020.

She was born August 20, 1931 to Clayton and Edna Rifenburgh in Pittstown, NY.

Following high school, she worked as a telephone operator, bank teller and her most coveted job as a home maker. Lorraine was swept off her feet by the sound of a Harley two miles away as her beau rode across the hills of upstate New York and she and Ramon H. Briggs were married on September 13, 1952.

Once the family's move to Myrtle Beach to retire from the Air Force, she found what she would call the best job ever as a member of the food and beverage industry where she met some of her best friends. She worked at the NCO and Officer's club at Myrtle Beach AFB until its closing in March 1993.

During her years as an Air Force wife, she was always involved with the Wive's Club in the various places around the world. She was always the life of the party and a friend to all. When she could find the time, she was on the beach combing for shells to add to her collection. After the AFB closing she started her long volunteer career at Associated Charities, Inc. in which she enjoyed serving the community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon.

She is survived by her children, daughters Lori Jansen (Dan) of Murrells Inlet, SC and Lisa Rosenbaum (Andy) of Mount Pleasant, SC, and grandchildren Clayton and Carson Rosenbaum.

A visitation will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, 910 67th Ave N., Myrtle Beach, 29572 on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:30.

Lorraine was an animal lover. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an animal rescue of your choice.

