Lou Mikula
August 4, 1929 - November 13, 2020
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - Father, devoted husband, enthusiastic angler, dedicated service for community and country. Lou died suddenly in his home Friday, November 13, 2020.
Calling hours will be from 6:00-8:00pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
A funeral mass will be held 10:00am Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Eulogy will start at 9:45am.
To view the full obituary and offer online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
