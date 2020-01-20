Louis Perretta
February 9, 1944 - January 16, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Louis Perretta, 75, of Murrells Inlet, SC, died Thursday, January 16. 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Louis was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 9, 1944.
Louis served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. While serving, he was captured as a POW for one year. After escaping, he spent one year in a German hospital.
He enjoyed fishing and could often be found talking with his friends from the Seasons community inside of his garage. Louis was an avid reader who would read everything from books and magazines to labels on boxes.
In addition to his wife Ellie, surviving to cherish Louis's memory are his daughter Antoinette; two sons, Louis and Anthony; one brother Ed; two sisters, Carol and Clara; one granddaughter, Amelia.
A mass will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 20, 2020