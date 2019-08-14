Louis Resch
Myrtle Beach, SC
Louis Resch, 98, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 in Myrtle Beach.
He was born July 30, 1920 in Springdale, PA, the son of Josephine Solay Reed and Henry Resch. He was predeceased by his brother, Fred Resch; his sister, Tillie Smith; Thelma's parents, the Reverend Chesley and Daisy Kearley whom he admired and respected.
He received the distinguished flying cross for courage and extraordinary achievement while defending his B-17 Flying Fortress as part of the 8th Army Air Force. He worked over 40 years for ALCOA Research. Following his retirement, he formed a very successful doll mold business with his wife, Thelma selling dolls on home shopping and statewide craft shows. A skilled craftsman he built many of his homes. Lou was a loving husband, father, always active but enjoyed sitting on the porch with his dog, Freddy, at his home in Brightwater Retirement Community.
Survivors include his lovely bride of 75 years, Thelma Kearley Resch of New Kensington, PA; a son, Dr. Gary K. Resch (Roma) of Clifton, VA; a daughter, Diane Molchan (John) of Wilmington, NC; a daughter, Judith Smith (Allen) of Southport, NC; a daughter, Barbara Sue Munger (Robert) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service at a reception at Brightwater in Myrtle Beach.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Talking Book Services, SC State Library, 1500 Senate St., Columbia, SC 29201.
Please send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 14, 2019