Louise Zwaschka Oldman
November 2, 1928 - July 17, 2020
Dartmouth, MA
Louise Zwaschka Oldman, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 17, 2020. The wife of the late Donald Urquhart Oldman, she is survived by her children, Patrice (Jeremiah) Coholan of Dartmouth, MA, Karen (Charlie) Oldman-Toutant of Calabash, NC, and Bret (June) Oldman of Hillman, MI. Louise was born November 2, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to Ludwick and Mary (Link) Zwaschka.
She received her BS degree in June 1950 from Queens College in Brooklyn. She and Donald Oldman were married on August 12, 1950. In 1952 they moved to Illinois where
Louise taught school until her retirement in 1987 when they moved to Carolina Shores, NC.
Louise was an exceptional wife and mother who provided a warm and loving home for her family. A devoted grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, she will be fondly remembered by her family, friends, and live-in caregiver, Priscilla Walker.
Due to pandemic concerns, there will be no funeral service, but a celebration of Louise's life is planned for 2021. Donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
.