Thos Shepherd & Son 125 S Church St Hendersonville , NC 28793 (828)-693-3435

Lucile Rose Deal

December 18, 1923 - March 27, 2020

Hendersonville, NC

Lucile Rose Deal, 96, of Hendersonville, NC and Marion, SC passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, after a long and fruitful life. Lucile was born December 18, 1923, in Florence, South Carolina to the late McKoy and Lucile Watson Rose. Lucile was also preceded in death by her husband, Roe John Deal; one son, Kenneth McKoy Deal; and one brother, Allmand McKoy Rose, Jr.

Lucile graduated from Marion High School in Marion, South Carolina in 1940. She attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Virginia from 1941-1942 and graduated from Winthrop College in Rockhill, South Carolina in 1944. Upon graduation she trained and then worked at Vanderbilt Hospital as a dietician. She also worked as a dietician at Greenville General Hospital in Greenville, SC and Marion Memorial Hospital in Marion, SC. She later received a Masters of Education degree from Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, North Carolina and taught elementary school in Marion, SC until her retirement in 1987.

Lucile met her husband on a blind date in 1943. During WWII, a group of Army Air Corps cadets suddenly arrived at Winthrop College, an all girl's school, and were housed in Winthrop's dorms. Lucile's roommate arranged a blind date for her with one of those cadets. After that first date he went to call on her and was told there was no one there by that name; however, there was. After not hearing from him, Lucile sent him a note. And she married Roe John Deal of Asheville, NC on July 16, 1946, in Murrells Inlet, SC. They were married for 68 years.

Lucile was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, Marion, SC. For many years she was active in the Daphne Garden Club and The Book Review Club. She thoroughly enjoyed researching a topic and presenting programs to her book club, and much preferred presenting over hosting. She was a lifelong learner. Along with her husband, Roe, Lucile was always welcoming into their home the many friends, family, nieces, and nephews over the years. She was dearly loved and touched the lives of so many.

She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Deal Lisby and husband Greg of Alpharetta, GA; son, David R. Deal of Murrells Inlet, SC; daughter, Martha Deal McLeod of Hendersonville, NC; four granddaughters, Blair McLeod McCauley and husband Joe of Elon, NC; Melissa Lisby Matheny and husband Paul of Cumming, GA; Amanda Lisby Gray and husband Shayne of Roswell, GA; Laurie McLeod Bruffy and husband Tyler of Durham, NC; five great-grandchildren, Madison Rose Anderson, Alayna Jo Matheny, William Gavin Gray, Maddox Roe Gray, and Logan McLeod Bruffy.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Marion, SC. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church, 307 E Godbold St, Marion, SC 29571 or

Richardson Funeral Directors of Marion, South Carolina will announce service details when available.



