Service Information

Milton Shealy Funeral Home
115 N. Pine St.
Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29006
(803)-532-6100

Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
415 Wilson St
Batesburg-Leesville , SC

Service
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
415 Wilson St
Batesburg-Leesville , SC



November 24, 1926 - September 28, 2019

Batesburg-Leesville

Lucy Ann Strain Muthig, 92, of Batesburg-Leesville, SC, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Her service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 5, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 415 Wilson St, Batesburg-Leesville, SC with the Reverend Teddy Higgins officiating. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 1:00pm.

Born November 24, 1926 in Rome, Georgia, Ann was the only child of Laurens Calvitte Strain and Rosa Brisendine Strain Wisehart. She was married to the late James Vincent "Jim" Muthig. She loved her family: children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who affectionately knew her as "GiGi". Ann was a voracious reader and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan for years. After raising her children, her second life was politics, where she was active in a number of major state level election campaigns. She also enjoyed traveling all over the USA with her late husband Jim in their camper after his retirement.

Ann is survived by her eight children, Patricia "Patty" Burks of Raleigh, NC, Carolyn Carder and her husband Ashley of Batesburg-Leesville, Mary Jeffcoat and her husband Allen of Myrtle Beach, William "Bill" Muthig and his wife Bobbie Sue of Beaufort, Paul Muthig and his wife Billie of Columbia, David Muthig and his wife Cindy of Columbia, Michael Muthig of Adelaide, Australia, and Margaret Hines and her husband Dan of Childersburg, Alabama. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 415 Wilson St, Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina 29006. Condolences may be expressed at



