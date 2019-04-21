Lucy K Brennan
October 8, 1942 - April 17, 2019
Conway SC
Lucy K Brennan of Conway, SC died at home after an illness. She was born Oct. 8th, 1942 in Asberry VA, daughter of Carl and Alice Kinder. She is predeceased by a sister, Jacquelin Olsavsky of Myrtle Beach and a brother,G.C. Kinder of Logan WV.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Brennan,son, John Brennan of Herne Bay England and daughter Robin Farmer of Myrtle Beach SC. She is also survived by her three wonderful grand children Ellen and Isaac Brennan of Herne Bay England, Jacob Kirby of Myrtle Beach SC and brothers, Elmer and Henry Kinder of Tannersville, VA.
A celebration of Lucy's life will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church on Thursday, April 25th at 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may made to Mercy Care, 8216 Devon Circle, Myrtle Beach SC 29572 or Centenary United Methodist Church, 1527 Hwy 544, Conway SC 29526.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 21, 2019