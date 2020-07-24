1/1
Luda Edgar Box
1935 - 2020
Luda Edgar Box
January 25, 1935 – July 18, 2020
Pawleys Island, SC
Luda Edgar Box, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.
Born on January 25, 1935 in Savannah, Georgia and raised in Norfolk, Virginia, Luda was the son of the late Willie Robbie Box and Lucretia Edith Atkins. He will be remembered for his athletic abilities, his sense of humor, and his hard-working entrepreneurship.
Luda is predeceased by his older brother Lawton Barnette Box and his daughter Courtney Anne Box Daniels.
Funeral services will be held at 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon July 26, 2020 in The Chapel of Bright funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Donna Kay Box; his daughters, Wyndham Reid Ratcliff, Hillary Elizabeth Brooks, Stacey Ellen Wilder, and LuAnne Elizabeth Anderson; his grandchildren, Logan Anne Brantley, Ian Alexander Ratcliff, Pheiffer Evans Wilder, Royce McConnico Ratcliff, Nina Hardy Wilder, Hannah Elizabeth Gray Ratcliff, John Hayden Parker Brooks, and Sutton Reed Anderson; and his sons-in-law, Dr. Clinton Alan Brooks and Jerry Lee Anderson.
Luda's family extends their profound thanks and gratitude to:
Our family at Fresenius Dialysis Center of Murrells Inlet for their vigilance and care; Betsy McAlister of AMedisys for her knowledge, patience and dedication; Lynn LeClere, FNP and Dr. George Wilkinson for their continued support and dedication in the challenging scope of his illness; and to Midway Fire and Rescue for their unfailing readiness to assist - always with professionalism and sensitivity.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America , or Midway Fire and Rescue Friends may visit with the family 1 hour prior to the service at Bright Funeral Home 405 South Main Street Wake Forest, NC 27587.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
405 South Main Street
Send Flowers
