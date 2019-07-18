Lula Frances Howell Cook
January 13, 1927 - July 16, 2019
Conway
Lula Frances Howell Cook, age 92, wife of the late Ansel Durwood Cook, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.
Frances was born in Horry County, a daughter of the late Joseph Daniel Howell and Lula Rebecca Hearl. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her five brothers, Mickle Howell, Elmer Howell, Woodrow Howell, Luther Howell and Abel Howell; two sisters Nollie Dennis and Betty Hucks. Her family was very important to her. She loved to cook for her family especially, on the holidays, she was known for her cakes, she enjoyed sewing, was a member of Fountain of Life Ministries.
Surviving are: one son, Ansel Dean Cook (Lynn) of Conway; three daughters Carol Alford (Jerry) of Conway, Linda Suggs (J.W.) of Conway, and Barbara Warren (Bruce) of Conway; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grand-children; 11 great-great –grandchildren; four brothers Aaron Howell, Malachi Howell, Amos Howell and Frederick Howell; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Friday at Goldfinch Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jerry Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Pauley Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday.
The family has requested that donations be made in Frances name to Fountain of Life Ministries general fund 3065 4th Ave Conway, SC 29527.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on July 18, 2019