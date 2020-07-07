Luther C. EdwardsMyrtle BeachLuther Conrad Edwards,82, died Friday, July 3, 2020 in Panama City, Florida. Luther was born February 22, 1938 a son of the late Broudus and Lela (Holder) Edwards in Newton, North Carolina.A football and track star in high school, Luther enlisted in the United States Air Force at age 18 and retired at the rank of Technical Sergeant. Luther served in North Africa and Southeast Asia, but spent most of his career in Myrtle Beach, which his family called home for nearly 60 years.Luther was active in several fraternal, social, and charitable groups during his life, most notably the Shriner's Club (Omar Temple), where he performed in the group's motorcycle parade unit. Luther was an avid woodworker, fisherman, and could often be found tinkering in his workshop.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marguerite; their sons Michael and Joseph; and grandsons Alex and David. Luther was preceded in death by his eldest son, Ronald.Visitation will be held Tuesday July 7th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday July 8th at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery, 2408 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we respectfully ask that mask be worn when arriving for the visitation and services to protect everyone involved. Social distancing is to be observed.