Betty Lyles Wade
June 14, 1963 - August 2, 2020
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL...... Betty Lyles Wade, age 57, passed away August 2, 2020 of natural causes in Sarasota, Florida.
Miss Wade was born in Fayetteville, NC, a daughter of Sue Nelle Wade and the late Charles Coates Wade, Sr. She was predeceased by a nephew, Charles Coates "Cody" Wade, III. Miss Wade was a manager with Arhaus Furniture Company in Sarasota, FL. She was a graduate of Conway High School.
Surviving in addition to her mother of Conway are: one brother, Charles C. Wade, Jr. of Myrtle Beach; a niece, Mary Hannah Wade of Conway; and her 3 beloved cats, Itty Bitty, Lucy, and Lilly.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday from Hillcrest Mausoleum Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to Sav-R-Cats International, 1117 Hwy 544, Surfside Beach, SC 29575.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.