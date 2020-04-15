Lynda Pruitt Ervin (1965 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Gilda and Linzy, my heart breaks for you and i am so very..."
    - Daisy Ramsey
  • "You will definitely be missed and I know your in a better..."
    - Tyler Reeves
  • "Your family is in our prayers. Praying God will ease your..."
    - Janice Morton
  • "Linzy and Gilda so sorry for your loss. Tell Kelly I'm so..."
    - TINA LINDSAY
  • "Lynze and Gilda I am so sorry for your loss. Just want you..."
    - Judy and Bill Ledbetter
Service Information
BURTON FUNERAL HOME, LLC
106 CHERRYVILLE RD.
Shelby, NC
28150-4208
(704)-480-8383
Notice
Send Flowers

Lynda Ervin
January 16, 1965- April 12, 2020
Shelby, NC
Lynda L. Pruitt Ervin, age 55, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home. Born on January 16, 1965, in Greensboro, she was the daughter of Linzy W. Pruitt and wife Gilda Whitaker Pruitt of Shelby and the late Shirley Delores Hillard Jarvis. In addition to her mother, Lynda is preceded in death by a son, Tory Yelton.
In addition to her father, Lynda is survived by a daughter, Kelly Reeves of Anderson, SC; grandson, Nicholas Reeves of the home; grandchildren, Chase and Kayleigh Bridges of Boiling Springs; a sister Susan Pruitt Marlowe (Mark); two nephews, Dr. Christopher Marlowe and Eric Marlowe both of Spartanburg SC.; and a special friend of many years, Billy Whetstine of Shelby.
Private service will be held at a later date.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.