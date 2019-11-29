Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda Smith. View Sign Service Information Manassas St Thomas Umc 8899 Sudley Rd Manassas, VA 20110 Memorial service 3:00 PM St. Thomas United Methodist Church 899 Sudley Road Manassas , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

Lynda "Lyn"

September 10, 1943 - November 19, 2019

Gainesville, VA

Lynda "Lyn" Smith, 76, formerly of Surfside Beach and Murrell's Inlet, SC, died on November 19, 2019 at Fairfax Inova Hospital in Fairfax, VA, surrounded by family and friends. A memorial service celebrating the life of this extraordinary woman will be held on December 8, 2019, 3pm, at St. Thomas United Methodist Church, 8899 Sudley Road, Manassas VA.

Lyn was born in Chicago, IL, settling in northern Virginia in 1969, where she raised her three daughters and scores of unofficial adoptees. Her home was always open to any hurting teen in need of healing and unconditional love.

Lyn never met a stranger. She was personable, fun, and always curious about life. This served her well in the early 1990s when she "retired" to the Grand Strand and became the office manager for Capt. Dick's Marina, later Twisted Sister Marina, in Murrell's Inlet. She loved being out on the water and was passionate about teaching school children about the environmental importance of the inlet. She was instrumental in the success of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce's annual "Take A Kid Fishing" event and was honored by the Chamber as their "Volunteer of the Year" in 2007.

Lyn leaves three daughters Deb (Don) Angerman and Kristin Bowers of Gainesville, VA and Penni Layne (Larry) Jackson of Chelmsford, MA. She also leaves two grandchildren, Travis Angerman of Winchester VA and Madison Good of Chelmsford, MA, a great Aunt, Dorothy Benoit of Murray, KY and scores of nieces, nephews and young adults that she mentored from the 1970s to the 2000s. She was predeceased by her parents and husband of forty-three years, Gary E. Smith. Her final gift was the fulfilment of a life-long desire to be an organ donor. Her passing has left a huge hole in the lives of all those who knew her, but her legacy of love will continue for many years to come.



