Lynwood Ethell Richardson
November 1, 1930 - February 23, 2019
Waynesville, North Carolina
Lynwood (Lynn) E. Richardson, age 88, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Mr. Richardson was born in Horry County, SC. A son of the late Clyde Henry Richardson, Sr., and the late Nancy Glenn Chestnut Richardson. He was predeceased by three brothers and four sisters. Mr. Richardson was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in the Korean War. He had a love of antique cars, working with his hands and helping others. Mr. Richardson served as a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Lexington (SC) where he was president in 1982-83 and earned the distinction of becoming a Paul Harris Fellow.
Mr. Richardson was the owner of Lexington Hi Fi, TV and Appliances where he formed many long-lasting friendships through the midlands of South Carolina. He retired to Waynesville, NC in the 1990's where he continued to impact the local community for many years through his work and membership in the Mountaineer Antique Auto Club.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lila R. Richardson; his son, Alan Richardson (Tricia) of Columbia, SC; his brother Grady L. Richardson (Adelle) of Conway, SC; his three grandchildren: Michelle Young (Rob), Samantha Collier, and Michael Richardson, all of Columbia, SC; three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Sandhills Community Church, 3513 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Sandhill Community Church (www.sandhillschurch.org).
Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Sandhills Community Church, 3513 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, SC. Committal services, with military honors, will follow at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or to Sandhills Community Church (www.sandhillschurch.org).
