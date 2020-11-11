1/1
Mable Butler Hudgins
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mable's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mable Butler Hudgins
January 13, 1937 - November 7, 2020
Roanoke, Virginia - Mable Butler Hudgins, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020
Mable was an employee at Costal Federal Saving and Loans.
Mable is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Osborne Hudgins; parents, Sam and Macie Butler; sisters, Judy Mullins, Enola Updike and infant brother.
Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Wayne Martin, Tonya and David Smoot; sister, Mary Fore.
A celebration of Mable's life will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke, Virginia with Pastor Mark Washington officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, November 14 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Interment
11:00 AM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved