Mable Butler Hudgins
January 13, 1937 - November 7, 2020
Roanoke, Virginia - Mable Butler Hudgins, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020
Mable was an employee at Costal Federal Saving and Loans.
Mable is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Osborne Hudgins; parents, Sam and Macie Butler; sisters, Judy Mullins, Enola Updike and infant brother.
Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Wayne Martin, Tonya and David Smoot; sister, Mary Fore.
A celebration of Mable's life will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke, Virginia with Pastor Mark Washington officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, November 14 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com
.