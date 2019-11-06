Macey Mills Adams

Feb. 24, 1959 - Oct. 15, 2019

Myrtle Beach, SC

Macey Mills Adams departed this life in the loving care of husband Bruce Adams on 10/15/2019. In a private service her life was celebrated at Trinity Church in her hometown of Myrtle Beach, SC by her brother, Bob Mills, and her two sisters, Betty Anne Mills and Montie Mills Meehan. Macey will be remembered and loved always for her bold and unique spirit and for honesty about her struggles. In the last several years of her life she served in a hospice setting and offered solace, comfort and strength to many others as they passed into eternal life. We were told she had a great gift for this work. The family hopes that all who shepherd loved ones in illness and imminent death or have loved ones who struggle with addictions will be comforted to know that Macey gave love and was deeply loved through it all.



