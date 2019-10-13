Malcolm Greenlaw (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm Greenlaw.
Service Information
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL
60540
(630)-355-0213
Notice
Send Flowers

Malcom S. Greenlaw
September 13, 1926 - October 7, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Malcolm S. Greenlaw, age 93, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 at Tabor Hills Health Center in Naperville, IL. He was born on September 13, 1926 in Chicago, IL, the only son of the late Walter and Luella Greenlaw. Mel attended IIT in Chicago and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. While in IL, he worked his entire career at the Electro-Motive Division (EMD) of General Motors. During his career at EMD, he met and married his wife Claris. They retired to Myrtle Beach in 1991. After the passing of his wife in 2011, Mel returned home to IL to live with his eldest daughter and her family in Naperville. Mel is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (husband, Robert Carey) Greenlaw of Naperville, IL and Susan (husband, John Bilton) Greenlaw Bilton of Little River, SC; his grandchildren, Alexandra Carey, Zachary and Elizabeth Bilton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. All services are private. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 13, 2019
bullet General Motors bullet Naperville
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Naperville, IL   (630) 355-0213
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.