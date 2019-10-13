Malcom S. Greenlaw
September 13, 1926 - October 7, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Malcolm S. Greenlaw, age 93, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 at Tabor Hills Health Center in Naperville, IL. He was born on September 13, 1926 in Chicago, IL, the only son of the late Walter and Luella Greenlaw. Mel attended IIT in Chicago and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. While in IL, he worked his entire career at the Electro-Motive Division (EMD) of General Motors. During his career at EMD, he met and married his wife Claris. They retired to Myrtle Beach in 1991. After the passing of his wife in 2011, Mel returned home to IL to live with his eldest daughter and her family in Naperville. Mel is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (husband, Robert Carey) Greenlaw of Naperville, IL and Susan (husband, John Bilton) Greenlaw Bilton of Little River, SC; his grandchildren, Alexandra Carey, Zachary and Elizabeth Bilton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. All services are private. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 13, 2019