Manfred Kahn
February 21, 1926 - December 11, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Manfred Kahn, 93, husband of the late Eileen McHale Kahn, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his residence.
Dr. Kahn joined NRL in 1986 as head of the Electronic Ceramics Section, having had extensive experience as a research, development, and process engineer with AVX Ceramics and Sprague Electric Co. He had worked on high voltage and on multilayer ceramic capacitors as well as on semiconducting and on thermally switched (PTCR) ceramic devices. Dr. Kahn was the first to recognize the existence and significance of grain core-grain shell structures in doped ceramic dielectrics, allowing a rational design of these materials. He has contributed to more than 50 technical papers and 40 patents pertaining to electronic ceramic materials and devices, including new piezoelectric actuator configurations, and to the formation of indistinguishable ceramic joints. Dr. Kahn retired from NRL in 1997, but continued to work on NRL Functional Ceramics research programs. Since 2001 he has been a subcontractor to an NRL Plasma Physics Division Program, that applies focused microwaves to ceramic processing. Dr. Kahn has a B.S.E.E. degree from the University of Wisconsin, an M.S.E.E. degree from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and PhD in Ceramic Science from Penn State University. He is a Fellow and Emeritus Member of the American Ceramic Society.
He is survived by: three sons, William Kahn and wife, Karen of Georgetown, SC, Douglas Kahn and wife, Sara of Beaufort, SC and Stephen Kahn and wife, Shai of Myrtle Beach, SC; nine grandchildren, Alex, Andrew, Rachel, Megan, Casey, Amanda, Elizabeth, Kyler (Caroline), and Ashley Kahn.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 13, 2019