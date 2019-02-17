Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manny Letts. View Sign



Myrtle Beach, SC

Mangan "Manny" Moralee Letts, 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at his home with his loving wife by his side.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Myrtle Beach with his parents the late LeRoy H Letts Sr. and Ellen Matthews Letts in 1945, where his father built the Pink House Square. He attended Myrtle Beach Schools and was a graduate of Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, and then went to Cornell University Hotel School in New York. Manny was a longtime manager of the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He later became the food & beverage director at Springmaid Beach until his retirement in 2000.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anita Gregory Letts, his daughter, Meredith Ellen Letts of Myrtle Beach, his granddaughter, Jordan Layne Letts of Nashville, TN. Manny was pre-deceased by his son, Gregory, his brother, Lee, and a sister, Delores.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church Chapel at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February, 19, 2019.

Memorials may be made to the Child Development Center at First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1367, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578 or , Memphis, TN 38105.

