Marcelle Phillips
Marcelle Phillips
Surfside Beach
Marcelle Phillips widow of Frank Phillips Sr. passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Paris, France she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alegrine Mamou. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Phillips.
Survivors include her daughters, Dorothy Archer, Shirley Watts and a son, Frank Phillips Jr.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Ocean Woods Cemetery.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Sun News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
1 entry
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carol Botkins
Friend
