Marcia Ann White Thompson
1935 - 2020
January 27, 1935 - July 18, 2020
Conway, SC
Marcia White Thompson age 85, passed away of Covid Pneumonia at Compass Rehab of Conway on July 18, 2020. She was born in Bladenboro NC and lived in N Myrtle Beach for thirty years prior to Compass. Marcia was best known for her sense of humor and joke telling.
Survivors include her sister Mrs. Beulah Maynard of Elizabethtown, NC and her four children all of North Myrtle Beach: Phillis Newman (Herb), Danny Thompson (Michelle), Tresia Thompson, and John Thompson.
Memorials may be made to NAMI www.nami.org. A full obituary and online guestbook are available at www.MyrtleBeachFH.com. A very special thank you to the Angels of Mercy staff at Compass of Conway for the past three years of loving care and especially for risking their lives during the Covid 19 Pandemic.


Published in The Sun News on Aug. 2, 2020.
