Marcia Walters
1936 - 2020
Marcia Walters
October 25, 1936 - November 4, 2020
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Marcia Annette Byrum Walters passed away peacefully in her home November 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born October 25, 1936 in Richmond, Indiana to Bernard William Sr. and Violet May Ryan Byrum, Marcia was the youngest of five children. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1955. She studied piano and voice and also attended Indiana Business College. She received her paralegal certification from Roosevelt University in 1987. She had a great love of learning and took numerous other courses at various colleges throughout her life. After living in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Toledo, Ohio she settled in Naperville, IL. She retired from Sidley Austin Law Firm, Chicago, Illinois in January 2001 after 12 years of employment as legal assistant and paralegal. She moved to Myrtle Beach, SC upon retirement where she loved her daily walks by the ocean with her faithful little companion, Little Bear.
Marcia enjoyed visiting with family and friends, music, writing, playing Mah Jongg, volunteering in the community and being active as a member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed singing in numerous chorales and choirs, including the Carolina Master Chorale. She has also written several short stories.
Survivors include Little Bear Walters, who was by her side daily, sister-in-law Joyce Byrum of Perrysburg, Ohio, brother-in-law Murlin Clark of Rockford, Illinois and many nieces and nephews, cousins and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Barbara Hood, Mona Study and Mary Lou Clark; and brother, Bernard Byrum, Jr.
A memorial service is pending. Burial will be in the Earlham Memorial Cemetery in Richmond, IN. Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church, Myrtle Beach, SC,


Published in & from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grand Strand Funeral Home and Crematory - Myrtle Beach
9506 Highway 707
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
843-650-3028
