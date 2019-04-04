Margaret Gaillard Bethea
February 21, 1952-March 31, 2019
LATTA
Margaret Gaillard Bethea, 67 entered in eternal life on March 31, 2019. She is with her higher power and in God's loving arms.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel in Dillon. Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In 1990, Margaret relocated to the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach. In the late 90's she started Maggie's Bookkeeping Service and was self employed until she retired in 2017 and returned to Latta.
Survivors include her brothers Woody English and Lafon Bethea; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 4, 2019