Margaret Faye Rogers
December 24, 1946 - August 22, 2019
Britton's Neck
Margaret Faye Rogers, 72, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center. She was born December 24, 1946 in Marion County, a daughter of the late Marvin Brunson Sr. and Leila P. Brown Rogers.
In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by one sister, Juliette Rogers Owens; one brother, Marvin B. "MB" Rogers Jr.; her sister in law, Helen R Rogers.
Faye was a loving sister, aunt and friend to all. She was a faithful member of Nebo Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for years. She was also an avid outdoors person who enjoyed spending time at the beach.
Ms. Rogers is survived by one brother, Robert Carol Rogers; two nieces, Debra Kaye Rogers and Carol Ann Hucks (Phillip); two great nieces, Ashley Sullivan (Evan) and Whitney Hucks; two great-great nieces, Harleigh Sullivan and Kenzie Sullivan; one great-great nephew, Landon Hucks and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Funeral Services will be held 5pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Nebo Baptist Church with Rev. Luford Pope and Rev. Jerry Pace officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Nebo Baptist Church 6411 Hwy 908 Brittons Neck, SC 29546.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 23, 2019