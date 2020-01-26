Margaret "Peggy" Krupp
Murrells Inlet
Margaret "Peggy" Krupp, 75, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina died on Monday January 20, 2020 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, Edison, New Jersey.
Born in Newark, she resided in Sayreville before moving to South Carolina in 1999. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a Library Media Specialist at Sayreville War Memorial High School. A member of St. Michael's R.C. Church, Garden City, she was an avid reader and gardener. Additionally, she loved to spend time with friends and family especially at the beach and her community parties.
Daughter of the late Gustaf and Frances Cook Olson she is also predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Arthur L. Krupp, and her son-in-law Daniel Kudelka both in 2013.
She is survived by her daughters Kathryn Kudelka and Deanna Krupp; her son David Krewso; her sisters Jane Tuttle and her husband Bill and Arleen Olson as well as her grandchildren Ryan, Beth, Sean, Robbie, Jake and Dani.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Garden City. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Reading Is Fundamental at www.RIF.org.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is assisting the Krupp family.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 26, 2020