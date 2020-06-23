Margaret Lansberg
1942 - 2020
Margaret Louise Lansberg
June 18, 1942 - June 7, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Margaret Louise Lansberg of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away on June 7 at the Medical University of South Carolina at the age of 77. She was the wife of Stuart L Lansberg of Myrtle Beach.
Margaret was the daughter of the late Jeremiah and Nellie Sullivan and was born in Baltimore, MD. Margaret had worked for the U.S. Postal Service until moving to Myrtle Beach where she made many close friends. She loved roses and hydrangeas, traveling in her motorhome, and dancing in grocery store aisles with her husband when their favorite song came on. She dearly loved her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.
Margaret is predeceased by daughter Kimberly Anne Gamber. Besides her husband, she is survived by daughter Cynthia Craver and husband Monty, daughter Kathleen Higinbotham and husband Edward, son Earl S Gamber and fiancée Cheri Lochner, stepson Michael Lansberg; grandchildren, W. Todd Carbaugh, Jeremy S Carbaugh, E. Gable Higinbotham III, Marques J Gamber, Celine E Gamber; and great-grandchildren, Gage Carbaugh, Taylor Carbaugh, and Chloe Carbaugh.


Published in The Sun News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Myrtle Beach Funeral Home - Myrtle Beach
4505 Highway 17 Bypass South
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
843-293-4505
