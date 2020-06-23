Margaret Louise Lansberg

June 18, 1942 - June 7, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Margaret Louise Lansberg of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away on June 7 at the Medical University of South Carolina at the age of 77. She was the wife of Stuart L Lansberg of Myrtle Beach.

Margaret was the daughter of the late Jeremiah and Nellie Sullivan and was born in Baltimore, MD. Margaret had worked for the U.S. Postal Service until moving to Myrtle Beach where she made many close friends. She loved roses and hydrangeas, traveling in her motorhome, and dancing in grocery store aisles with her husband when their favorite song came on. She dearly loved her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.

Margaret is predeceased by daughter Kimberly Anne Gamber. Besides her husband, she is survived by daughter Cynthia Craver and husband Monty, daughter Kathleen Higinbotham and husband Edward, son Earl S Gamber and fiancée Cheri Lochner, stepson Michael Lansberg; grandchildren, W. Todd Carbaugh, Jeremy S Carbaugh, E. Gable Higinbotham III, Marques J Gamber, Celine E Gamber; and great-grandchildren, Gage Carbaugh, Taylor Carbaugh, and Chloe Carbaugh.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store