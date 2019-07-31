Margaret (Peggy) Miles Watts
apr 21 1949-19 Jul 2019
Fayetteville, NC
Margaret "Peggy" Miles Watts, age 70, formerly of Myrtle Beach, died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home in Fayetteville, NC. Born April 21, 1949 in Coco Solo, Panama, she was the daughter of Sam Mack Miles and Margaret Brogden Miles. Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Jack R. Watts formerly of Conway, and her daughters, Anissa Cotten (William) and Amy Watts of Fayetteville, N.C, her sister Irene Miles Thomas (George) of Charlotte, a special nephew, Joshua Morgan (Michelle) of VA. and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Miles Morgan; and her brothers, Sam Daniel Miles, and Clifton "Skippy" Miles.
Published in The Sun News on July 31, 2019