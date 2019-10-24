Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Prince. View Sign Service Information Hardwick Funeral Home, Inc. 4831 Main Street Loris , SC 29569 (843)-756-7001 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Funeral service 1:00 PM Loris First United Methodist Church 3501 Broad Street Loris , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Margaret Elizabeth Suggs Prince

December 24, 1925 - October 22, 2019

Loris, SC

Margaret Elizabeth Suggs Prince of Loris, SC passed away in her home October 22, 2019 at the age of 93. A native of Loris, Mrs. Prince was born on December 24, 1925. The daughter of Grover C. and Irene M. Suggs, she graduated from Loris High School as co-valedictorian of her class. Always a trendsetter, she attended Columbia College where she was active in many clubs and organizations. Mrs. Prince graduated in 1946 with an English degree and began her teaching career in Darlington, S.C.

In August of 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Mr. E.W. Prince, Junior and moved to Clemson so that he could complete his degree. While in Clemson, Mrs. Prince taught at the Clemson Calhoun School. In 1950, the couple returned to Loris to assist Mr. Prince with the family business, Gurley Trading Company. During this time, Mrs. Prince taught at the Loris Elementary School until her first child, Edward "Ed", arrived followed thereafter by Margaret Elizabeth (Beth) and Robert Naugher.

During the years while raising her family, Mrs. Prince remained very active in church activities and local gardening clubs. Alongside her husband she assisted in the management of the family businesses which included Gurley Trading Company, The Holiday House Motel, Cherry Grove Pier, Twin City Memorial Gardens, and the House of Antiques.

On the passing of her husband in 1982, Mrs. Prince assumed full responsibilities for these businesses, becoming the matriarch of both Loris and Cherry Grove. An ever-present figure in the community, she oversaw the reconstruction of Cherry Grove Pier after Hurricane Hugo and was a partner in the development of Prince Resort at Cherry Grove Pier. Though she loved the business world, her devotion to her children, Loris United Methodist Church, Trinity United Methodist, and other civic group activities were the cornerstone of her life.

Mrs. Prince was on the Board of Commissioners of Loris Healthcare and was instrumental in expansion to Seacoast Hospital in North Myrtle Beach. She continued her service on the Board of McLeod Healthcare System upon their acquisition of Loris Healthcare. She was also active in the Loris and North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce. Whenever asked, Mrs. Prince never failed to make a contribution to her beloved Loris and Cherry Grove. Though humble, she was the recipient of many awards and recognition. Named North Myrtle Beach Business Person of the Year in 2004, she was recognized with a Loris Life Time Achievement Award in 2007, and The State of South Carolina Life Time Achievement Award in 2008 awarded by the State Senate.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, E.W. Prince, Junior; her brother, Edward C. Suggs; and in-laws, Mildred (Russell) P. Brown, Ernestine (Ernest) P. Bailey, Elizabeth (Dick) P. Moody, Edna Earle (George) P. Wood, and Milton Clemons.

Mrs. Prince is survived by her eldest son Edward "Ed" Prince III and his spouse Joanna, daughter, Beth Gann and her husband, Steven, and youngest son, Robert Naugher Prince and his spouse, Steve Andrews. She was also blessed with numerous grandchildren, Edward Prince IV and his wife, Jennifer, Whitney Prince and his wife, Dani, Meagan Myrberg and her husband, Christiaan, Matthew Gann, Brendan Gann, Caitlin Gann, and Lilly Gann. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, E.J., Stella, Romie, and Lucy, as well as two sister-in-laws, Rebecca J. Suggs and Virginia P. Clemons.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Loris First United Methodist Church, 3501 Broad Street, Loris, SC 29569 or to the McLeod Loris Seacoast Foundation, 4000 Hwy. 9 East, Little River, SC 29566.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Loris First United Methodist Church with Pastor Bruce Adams and Rev. Russell Freeman officiating. Committal services will be private. Please sign Mrs. Prince's online guestbook at





