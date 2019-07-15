Margaret Singleton

Guest Book
  • "Lighting this candle from many miles away. For a special..."
    - Karen Abercrombie
  • "My condolences to the family . Thank you for your service...."
    - Brenda Staton
  • "My condolences to the family. Thank you for your service,..."
    - Susan Jeffords
  • "Please accept my sincere condolences. May God bring..."
Service Information
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC
29528
(843)-248-4211
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
Notice
Margaret Singleton
Myrtle Beach, SC
Margaret Claire Trombley Singleton, age 88, wife of the late John D. Singleton died July 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, July 15, 2019 from Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Monday at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to the , Conway Chapter #57, 550 St. James Drive, Loris, SC 29569.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on July 15, 2019
