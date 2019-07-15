Margaret Singleton
Myrtle Beach, SC
Margaret Claire Trombley Singleton, age 88, wife of the late John D. Singleton died July 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, July 15, 2019 from Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Monday at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to the , Conway Chapter #57, 550 St. James Drive, Loris, SC 29569.
View a complete obit at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on July 15, 2019