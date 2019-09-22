Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parks Funeral Home 130 W. 1st North St. Summerville , SC 29483 (843)-873-3440 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Bethany Methodist Church of Summerville, Spell Chapel Service 1:00 PM Bethany Methodist Church of Summerville, Spell Chapel Spell Chapel , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Margaret

Summerville

Margaret Smith DuBose of Conway, widow of Charles B. DuBose II, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, with her family by her side at Trident Medical Center in Charleston.

She was born to Margie Mae (Croxton) Smith and Edward Layfette Smith of Conway, SC, on September 20, 1932. She graduated from Conway High School and attended Columbia College on a music scholarship, graduating with honors in music and education.

Margaret resided at The Village of Summerville for the past 2 years, where she received loving care as her vascular dementia and Alzheimers progressed. She remained positive, active, healthy, and kept her family entertained with "The Adventures of Margaret."

While her friends knew her as Margaret, she was known my many by different names. Her first and most important role was Mom, but she loved when she became Grandmommie. For many she was not only their music teacher Mrs. Barnes (Conway, SC) and Mrs. DuBose (Summerville, SC), but also a mentor who encouraged students to participate in performances and show their talents.

She taught music in public schools in both Dorchester and Horry counties, and also taught private piano lessons. While traveling throughout the US and Southeast Asia as a military wife, she inspired the love of music in students in Okinawa, Japan; and South Carolina, Texas, Mississippi, Maryland, Colorado, Her smile and encouraging nature were legendary.

Margaret was a pianist in her Sunday School class at Bethany Methodist and an active circle member. Her community involvement included a book club, garden club, proud member of the DAR, UDC and Alpha Beta Kappa. She enjoyed reading, playing Mexican train and Bunco with her friends, music, and was an active member of her church and community.

Margaret was preceded in death by her eldest son Edd G. "Barney" Barnes. She is survived by her eldest brother Edward Smith; ex-husband Edd G. Barnes, retired Air Force Colonel; 3 of their 4 children: Tamara Hughes Barnes, widow of "Barney;" Luanne, wife of Jeffrey Stauffer of Pennsburg, Pennsylvania; Charles Barnes, husband of Vicki Bee Barnes of Ladson, SC; and Ashley Margilyn "Margie" Blogin, wife of Curtis N. Blogin of Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Her grandchildren and great grandchildren include the following: Ryan Stauffer and his wife, Jennifer, and their two children; Brandon Stauffer and his wife, Claire, and their three children; and Randall Stauffer and his wife, Alison; and Dr. Romie Barnes and her fiancee Rodney Hancock.

She is also survived by her step-son Chuck and his wife Pam DuBose of Powhatan, Virginia and and her step-daughter Debra, wife of Robert Barnes of Lexington, South Carolina. Grand and great grandchildren she shared with Charles DuBose include the following: Heather Taylor and her husband, Bruce, and their two children; Jennifer and her husband Brandon Rush; Alex DuBose; Robbie Barnes, Catherine Pierce and her husband, Mark, and their two children; and Dr. Kirsten Barnes.

Visitation was held at noon on Saturday, September 21. The service began at 1 PM at Bethany Methodist Church of Summerville, Spell Chapel. Burial followed in Summerville Cemetery.

Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483.



Margaret Smith DuBoseSummervilleMargaret Smith DuBose of Conway, widow of Charles B. DuBose II, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, with her family by her side at Trident Medical Center in Charleston.She was born to Margie Mae (Croxton) Smith and Edward Layfette Smith of Conway, SC, on September 20, 1932. She graduated from Conway High School and attended Columbia College on a music scholarship, graduating with honors in music and education.Margaret resided at The Village of Summerville for the past 2 years, where she received loving care as her vascular dementia and Alzheimers progressed. She remained positive, active, healthy, and kept her family entertained with "The Adventures of Margaret."While her friends knew her as Margaret, she was known my many by different names. Her first and most important role was Mom, but she loved when she became Grandmommie. For many she was not only their music teacher Mrs. Barnes (Conway, SC) and Mrs. DuBose (Summerville, SC), but also a mentor who encouraged students to participate in performances and show their talents.She taught music in public schools in both Dorchester and Horry counties, and also taught private piano lessons. While traveling throughout the US and Southeast Asia as a military wife, she inspired the love of music in students in Okinawa, Japan; and South Carolina, Texas, Mississippi, Maryland, Colorado, Her smile and encouraging nature were legendary.Margaret was a pianist in her Sunday School class at Bethany Methodist and an active circle member. Her community involvement included a book club, garden club, proud member of the DAR, UDC and Alpha Beta Kappa. She enjoyed reading, playing Mexican train and Bunco with her friends, music, and was an active member of her church and community.Margaret was preceded in death by her eldest son Edd G. "Barney" Barnes. She is survived by her eldest brother Edward Smith; ex-husband Edd G. Barnes, retired Air Force Colonel; 3 of their 4 children: Tamara Hughes Barnes, widow of "Barney;" Luanne, wife of Jeffrey Stauffer of Pennsburg, Pennsylvania; Charles Barnes, husband of Vicki Bee Barnes of Ladson, SC; and Ashley Margilyn "Margie" Blogin, wife of Curtis N. Blogin of Isla Mujeres, Mexico.Her grandchildren and great grandchildren include the following: Ryan Stauffer and his wife, Jennifer, and their two children; Brandon Stauffer and his wife, Claire, and their three children; and Randall Stauffer and his wife, Alison; and Dr. Romie Barnes and her fiancee Rodney Hancock.She is also survived by her step-son Chuck and his wife Pam DuBose of Powhatan, Virginia and and her step-daughter Debra, wife of Robert Barnes of Lexington, South Carolina. Grand and great grandchildren she shared with Charles DuBose include the following: Heather Taylor and her husband, Bruce, and their two children; Jennifer and her husband Brandon Rush; Alex DuBose; Robbie Barnes, Catherine Pierce and her husband, Mark, and their two children; and Dr. Kirsten Barnes.Visitation was held at noon on Saturday, September 21. The service began at 1 PM at Bethany Methodist Church of Summerville, Spell Chapel. Burial followed in Summerville Cemetery.Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Published in The Sun News on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close