Margaret Vivian Smoak
November 22, 1934 - August 14, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Margaret Vivian Smoak, 84, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Conway Manor. She was born November 22, 1934 in Columbia, SC.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mamey Sloan; her son, David Smoak; and her nine siblings.
Survivors include her loving husband of sixty four years, Harold William Smoak of Murrells Inlet; a son, Michael Smoak and his wife Marsha of Prosperity, SC; one daughter, Pamela Rehm and her husband John of Loris, SC; five grandchildren, Mikey Smoak, Bryan Smoak, Katelyn Boehm, Aubrey Summers and Ricky Summers; three great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be held 2:00pm Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to service time from 1:30-2:00pm
The family has requested that memorial contributions in Margaret's name be made to the land and building fund for Garden City Baptist Church, 501 Pine Avenue, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 16, 2019